13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Gov. DeWine announces program expansion for H2Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a program expansion for H2Ohio to work on the health of Ohio’s largest rivers.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a program expansion for H2Ohio to work on the health of Ohio’s largest rivers.

Since launching in 2019, the program has focused on replacing water infrastructure in low-income area, creating wetlands statewide and reducing agricultural runoff into Lake Erie.

With the expansion, H2Ohio will receive around $270 million in funding. $47 million of that will be used to look at a variety of issues impacting river health.

“Again, information is important. Part of our announcement today is we’re going to continue to spend money and do the things to test it so we can let people know what PFAs is and then work with local communities to protect people from it,” DeWine said.

PFAs or “forever chemicals” are manmade compounds used in production and are linked to a number of health issues including cancer and thyroid disease. The Ohio EPA will collect water samples and aquatic life tissue to measure PFAs contamination in Ohio rivers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana law
Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Driver ejected from car, dies following crash on Summit Street after police chase
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends

Latest News

Local rescue dog creates artwork to help other animals in need
Local rescue dog creates artwork to help other animals in need
Mobis, a company that makes automotive parts, is opening an electric vehicle battery parts...
EV battery plant on the horizon in Toledo
Matt Wortham, head basketball coach for Start High School in Toledo, faces a charge of...
Start High School Basketball Coach accused of counterfeiting check meant for hospital
The City of Toledo announced Mobis will open a battery parts plant at the site of the old...
Electric vehicle battery parts plant coming to Toledo
12/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast