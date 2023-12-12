Gov. DeWine announces program expansion for H2Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a program expansion for H2Ohio to work on the health of Ohio’s largest rivers.

Since launching in 2019, the program has focused on replacing water infrastructure in low-income area, creating wetlands statewide and reducing agricultural runoff into Lake Erie.

With the expansion, H2Ohio will receive around $270 million in funding. $47 million of that will be used to look at a variety of issues impacting river health.

“Again, information is important. Part of our announcement today is we’re going to continue to spend money and do the things to test it so we can let people know what PFAs is and then work with local communities to protect people from it,” DeWine said.

PFAs or “forever chemicals” are manmade compounds used in production and are linked to a number of health issues including cancer and thyroid disease. The Ohio EPA will collect water samples and aquatic life tissue to measure PFAs contamination in Ohio rivers.

