Great Art Escape returns to Toledo Museum of Art

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Great Art Escape is returning to the Toledo Museum of the Art at the end of the month with activities for all ages to enjoy.

The event is taking place from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30 and will feature art activities, live performances, flashlight tours in the Green Building and glass blowing demonstrations in the Glass Pavilion.

TMA says the event programs are free and do not require registration unless otherwise noted in the schedule.

In addition to the activities, attendees can also view TMA’s current exhibits including:

Africa Unmasked: The Art of the Continent Across Time and Space Gallery 1

Beth Lipman: ReGift Gallery 18

Expanding Horizons: The Evolving Character of a Nation New Media Gallery

Jordy R. Pomas: Las Curiosas Robert C. & Savage Community Gallery



