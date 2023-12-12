13abc Marketplace
Great Art Escape returns to Toledo Museum of Art

The event is taking place from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30.
(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Great Art Escape is returning to the Toledo Museum of the Art at the end of the month with activities for all ages to enjoy.

The event is taking place from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30 and will feature art activities, live performances, flashlight tours in the Green Building and glass blowing demonstrations in the Glass Pavilion.

TMA says the event programs are free and do not require registration unless otherwise noted in the schedule.

In addition to the activities, attendees can also view TMA’s current exhibits including:

  • Africa Unmasked: The Art of the Continent Across Time and Space
    • Gallery 1
  • Beth Lipman: ReGift
    • Gallery 18
  • Expanding Horizons: The Evolving Character of a Nation
    • New Media Gallery
  • Jordy R. Pomas: Las Curiosas
    • Robert C. & Savage Community Gallery

For more information, and to view the most up-to-date schedule of events, click here.

