Helping Hands of St. Louis announces holiday events

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Helping Hands of St. Louis has announced that staff and volunteers are hard at work putting together multiple holiday events for the community to enjoy.

The list of holiday events includes:

  • Helping Hands of St. Louis Children’s Christmas Party
    • Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Children will get to decorate cookies, take pictures with Santa and “shop” and wrap presents for their parents in Santa’s Workshop. This year, children will also receive a new coat, hat and gloves while parents will receive a bag of gifts to wrap up for their kids on Christmas.
  • Food Basket Distribution
    • Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Staff and volunteers will be distributing 120 Christmas food baskets.
  • Christmas Giveaway
    • Dec. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Helping Hands of St. Louis Clothing Center.
    • Guests will be able to select Christmas decorations including trees, ornaments and more.
  • Traditional Christmas Dinners
    • Dec. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Helping Hands of St. Louis located at 443 Sixth St.
    • 350 traditional Christmas dinners will be prepared and served for guests to enjoy at they sit down for a dine-in meal.

“Volunteers are preparing hundreds of traditional ham and turkey dinners with all the fixings - potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, dinner roll, assorted homemade desserts and a beverage,” says Sue Shrewsbery, Director of Helping Hands of St. Louis. “We served over 300 at Thanksgiving and expect even more for Christmas. Our guests look forward to our holiday dinners each year for the food and the fellowship.”

