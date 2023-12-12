13abc Marketplace
I-TEAM Case Files: A year in review

There are hundreds of unsolved homicides. Some families have spent decades waiting for answers.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are hundreds of unsolved homicides. Some families have spent decades waiting for answers. Each week we feature their stories in Case Files. In this episode, we have a look at some of the new developments.

You can watch the full Case Files above.

