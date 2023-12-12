Local church preschool program to close at end of school year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local church’s preschool program is closing after more than 50 years of operation.

A representative with the Fairgreen Presbyterian Church said its preschool is closing at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, as its Board of Elders of the congregation determined its not financially feasible to continue operating.

“The Board is deeply saddened with the decision made after prayerful review,” a statement from the representative said in a statement Tuesday. “At the same time the Board is encouraged at the unfolding potential of an exciting new chapter in the continuing life and growth of Fairgreen Church.”

The Board of Elders wanted to express its appreciation for the ministry of Terri Turner, the preschool’s Director for more than 20 years, as well as the teachers, families, friends, and students. You can read additional statements from the Board of Elders and Terri Turner at the link here.

