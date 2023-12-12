TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here’s a doggone heartwarming holiday story! Meet Rose, also known as “pup-casso!” She’s a ten-year-old mixed breed dog that was taken in by the rescue group Planned Pethood after her owner died.

Rose is part of Planned Pethood’s foster and training program at the Toledo Correctional Institution. During her time in the prison program, Rose discovered her inner-artist and made her own Christmas tree artwork.

It will be raffled off to raise money for Planned Pethood to help the rescue pay for things like vet care, food and supplies.

The rescue organization takes in about 800 dogs and cats every year.

Since the prison program started this summer, nearly 30 dogs have been adopted. And by the way, Rose has a meeting with a potential adopter Monday.

If you would like to learn more about entering the raffle for Rose’s artwork, click here.

Local rescue dog creates artwork to help other animals in need (WTVG)

