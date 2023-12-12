Moment of Science: Spinach & Iron

Last week, we explored the history of hits and misses in American food guidelines (and sort of toppled the food pyramid in the process). Now, we want to explore some popular food myths, and separate the fact from fiction in each -- and we’re starting in the vegetable aisle.

*SPINACH AND IRON: You know the story... all that iron that’s supposedly in spinach helps you build strength, much to the delight of a certain muscle-bound cartoon sailor. Funny enough, spinach is rich in nitrates, which does promote muscle development... but the only time Popeye explained why he ate so much spinach, he cited Vitamin A, NOT iron or nitrates. In fact, spinach has beta-carotene, which converts to Vitamin A in our bodies... but considering it was only discovered 20 years before, that’s not bad advice from a comic book character.

*So where does the iron come in? The pervading myth is a German chemist misplaced a decimal when researching iron content in spinach, making the public think it had 10 times more iron than it really did. Another possible error comes from the University of Wisconsin, which published a paper in 1934 using the dry weight of spinach over fresh. They corrected it 2 years later, but the public ran with the larger figure for quite some time. In truth, spinach does have a bit more iron than your average leafy green, yet you get much more beneficial iron from meat. That’s because the meat version is “heme iron”, more easily absorbed into the bloodstream, compared to non-heme iron from plant sources.

*Iron is important to combat anemia, where your blood doesn’t have enough healthy red blood cells. No iron means no hemoglobin to carry oxygen where it needs to go, so you feel tired and winded with even the lightest effort. Dr. Walter Willett at Harvard says there’s a fairly even distribution of iron deficiency in the US: “About 5-6% of people have iron-deficiency anemia, though this is mostly pre-menopausal women -- not because of diet, but because of menstrual losses. In men, the prevalence of iron deficiency is much lower.” The recommended daily iron intake for adults 19-50: Men should have about 8 mg, women 18 mg, and pregnant women 27 mg.

*If you choose to cut meat from your diet, you still need to keep up with what your body needs. As Dr. Willett explains: “By far, the least expensive way to make sure someone gets enough iron, is to take a multivitamin/multimineral supplement... it’s less than 10 cents a day.”

So there you have it: Spinach is healthy for you, just maybe not for the reason you thought -- and for the record: A 4-oz bar of dark chocolate technically has about half your daily iron (~12 mg)... but the cocoa beans are a plant-based source, so again, absorption matters more here.

