13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Monroe Co. Sheriff warns of scammer impersonating police

Monroe County Sheriff's Office SUV
Monroe County Sheriff's Office SUV(WVVA News)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE Co., Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scammer who is taking advantage of people by impersonating a police officer.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, several citizens contacted the sheriff’s office Monday reporting that they received a phone call from someone claiming to be a member of law enforcement. The scammer tells the person they have warrants for their arrest or that they have missed a court appearance.

The scammer makes the person scared of an immediate arrest if payment is not made. The scammer then provides a barcode through text for the person to send payment.

The sheriff’s office would like citizens to be mindful of the scam. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reminds the public to consider the following when receiving suspicious calls:

  • Take time to stop and think. Scammers typically sound urgent to pressure you.
  • Call someone you trust or the police for an opinion about the call.
  • Do not send any money, gift cards or wire transfer payments. Government entities do not require or request payment over the telephone.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana law
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Driver ejected from car, dies following crash on Summit Street after police chase
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends

Latest News

Law enforcement officials determined the threats were not credible.
Bomb threat hoax made toward multiple schools throughout Ohio
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a program expansion for H2Ohio to work on the health of...
Gov. DeWine announces program expansion for H2Ohio
Local rescue dog creates artwork to help other animals in need
Local rescue dog creates artwork to help other animals in need
Mobis, a company that makes automotive parts, is opening an electric vehicle battery parts...
EV battery plant on the horizon in Toledo