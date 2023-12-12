Monroe Co. Sheriff warns of scammer impersonating police

MONROE Co., Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scammer who is taking advantage of people by impersonating a police officer.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, several citizens contacted the sheriff’s office Monday reporting that they received a phone call from someone claiming to be a member of law enforcement. The scammer tells the person they have warrants for their arrest or that they have missed a court appearance.

The scammer makes the person scared of an immediate arrest if payment is not made. The scammer then provides a barcode through text for the person to send payment.

The sheriff’s office would like citizens to be mindful of the scam. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reminds the public to consider the following when receiving suspicious calls:

Take time to stop and think. Scammers typically sound urgent to pressure you.

Call someone you trust or the police for an opinion about the call.

Do not send any money, gift cards or wire transfer payments. Government entities do not require or request payment over the telephone.

