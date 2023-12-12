Project Planet: Zero battery waste to maximize productivity and minimize waste

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sustainability is at the forefront of the mind behind Crown Battery, an energy production company headquartered in Fremont, Ohio. For the first time, they released a zero battery waste guide with data-driven information to encourage sustainable practices, both commercially and industrially.

According to the Zero Battery Waste Guide, the key points of “zero waste” mean building batteries for longevity and further recycling, minimizing physical waste by remanufacturing products, performing field-tests to ensure proper quality, and teaching practices for proper usage of the battery.

Lead-acid and absorbent glass mat batteries are constructed in a closed-loop process, ensuring the safety of those handling the battery.

“What we want to be the leader on is recyclability and ‘end of life,’” Aaron Opelt, the director of sales for SLI Products Group said. “We’re not seeing that in other technologies, and that’s why our zero battery waste guide is really perfect timing to say, ‘Hey, we want to do things right from the beginning and all the way through the ‘end of life’ for the product.’”

Those interested in learning more can do so by downloading the free zero battery waste guide produced by Crown Battery.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.