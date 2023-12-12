13abc Marketplace
Ribbon cutting set for $14M Oak Harbor Intermediate School

Administrators funded building without new taxes after voters rejected 2015 levy request
School officials gave 13 Action News an early look at the new building.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - From the entryway with the giant letters that spell out “ROCKETS,” to the gymnasium with brand new hardwood floors, Oak Harbor’s new Intermediate School looks ready for kids to finish out their academic year.

“I think it’s amazing. You know, our community really deserves a building like this,” said Cajon Keeton, Treasurer for the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District.

Keeton explained this $14M building was not the original plan.

“We went out to the voters back in 2015 for a brand new K-6 facility that ultimately failed. So, we were working on plan B solutions, and what we decided on was to do an addition to an existing school building for that,” Keeton added.

So, instead of a K-6 school, the district went with a school to house 4th, 5th, and 6th graders. It’s attached to the elementary school. Funding, Keeton said, came from capital improvements over the years, not new taxes.

“Right, no new taxes. So, we were one of the first districts in the area that we have a capital projects 070 fund for about 10 years. So, when we had a good year, we would move money into our 070 fund for future capital projects like this one,” said Keeton.

“It is just state-of-the-art. It’s amazing,” said Geoff Halsey, Director of Administrative Services for Benton-Carroll-Salem.

Halsey explained it’s the end of an era for the building that currently houses the Intermediate School. That building opened in 1911 and lacks air conditioning. Right now, there is no set plan for the structure, which will officially become shuttered in mid-January 2024.

Meantime, when those 330 students return from Holiday Break in January of 2024, they are set to the start the new calendar year in a brand new 50,000 square foot building.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 4:30 PM Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. The public is invited to tour the building after that.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

