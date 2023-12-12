TARTA to expand services to Oregon at beginning of the year

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA is gearing up to launch the expansion of its services into the Oregon area at the beginning of the year.

Starting Jan. 7, all transportation options will be available to Oregon residents including fixed routes, TARPS para transit and TARTA flex on-demand service.

“We’re happy to be expanding the option for the businesses out here and for the people out here,” Andy Cole, communication and marketing manager for TARTA said. “We’re just happy to be getting this going and to be providing a service that people have been asking for.”

Cole says TARTA recognized the need for these services among the community as a whole, but mostly, among seniors.

“We’re happy to provide that and we’re very much looking forward to being out here and expanding the number of people for whom public transportation is a viable option,” said Cole.

Justin Moor, the interim CEO at the Area Office on Aging says the expansion will help those in the community who may need to hang up their keys as they get older.

“Having this kind of transportation is crucial to be able to still be as independent as possible and get everywhere that you want to go,” Moor said.

The expansion will give more people in the community the freedom they deserve without the stress of planning so far in advance.

“This is great to have TARTA be able to connect them in a way that’s really on demand,” Moor said. “People won’t have to plan far in advance for their trips but, instead, they know where they want to go and they want to go there now.”

In addition to assisting the elderly, the expansion will also make jobs more accessible to the entire community.

To find a map of the new routes that will be available, click here.

