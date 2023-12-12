Toledo woman allegedly found living with corpse of missing man pleads not guilty

The attached report aired in August 2023.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman charged with Abuse of a Corpse after Toledo Police officers say they discovered a decomposing body inside an apartment on Wayne Street in August pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a 50-year-old man who had previously been reported missing. According to TPD records, police found the body 11 days after the missing man had last been heard from and said his body was badly decomposed.

When police arrived at the apartment, they discovered the decomposing body and Josephine Torres inside. Torres, 39, is facing an Abuse of a Corpse charge in the case. Police said Torres was living in the house with the body and her cat. Torres is due back in court on January 8 for her trial.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.