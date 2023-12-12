TPD releases body cam footage of squatters arrested at Covenant House Apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police recently arrested squatters staying at the Covenant House Apartments. Body cam footage released Monday details the arrest and attack on a manager. This is a follow-up to a previous story 13 Action News did on this apartment complex a few weeks ago.

This is a link to body cam footage from December 1, 2023, when three people were arrested and charged with assault, damaging property, and trespassing.

According to the police report, a manager for Covenant House Apartments in Toledo caught them staying in an unlocked room. She says she was attacked by two suspects who ran off before police got there.

“None of them assaulted me it was the other two,” said the manager in the footage.

We were tipped off by a community member on this shorty after our previous story on these apartments aired. Back in November, that resident who came to us with concerns did not have proof of squatters in the building, but now he does.

A spokesperson with Millennia, the corporate office in Cleveland, sent us an email stating:

“We are aware of the incident and are working with authorities to determine its cause. We continue to proactively work to improve the security of the community.”

We previously asked her how corporate is making sure non-residents stay out. She replied through email with:

“The Millennia Companies take the safety and security of its residents very seriously. The community is secured and controlled through key fobs at the entryways and there is a strict policy against unauthorized persons entering the premises. Additionally, there is a full-time property manager onsite during normal business hours and management monitors entry access via a camera system. While we have had issues with residents allowing in unauthorized guests, any resident found allowing unauthorized guests is issued a citation with eviction as a possible recourse if the behavior continues. We have worked with residents to prevent these actions in the interest of the security of the property and those who reside there.”

That response was one day before the attack on the manager and the arrests. It is still unclear how these people got in and out of the building.

