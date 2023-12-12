Woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a woman on a series of charges after a fatal wrong way crash earlier this year.

Jewel Martinez is facing two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, two counts of Operating a Vehicle under the Influence, and Driving under OVI Suspension.

Police reports say Martinez was driving the wrong way on the high-level bridge toward East Toledo in September when she hit another car head on. That driver, Paul Gladieux, 39, died from multiple blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash, the coroner’s office said.

Martinez was also injured. Investigators believe alcohol and marijuana played a factor in the crash.

