13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just $1 on Tuesday.

The doughnut chain is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.

Customers can get one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts or of a 16-count of mini doughnuts at regular price.

The limit is two redemptions per person in store and one redemption for customers who purchase online for pickup or delivery using promo code “DOZEN.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana law
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Driver ejected from car, dies following crash on Summit Street after police chase
Fatal crash
2 people killed after Saturday night crash on Fremont Pike, woman arrested

Latest News

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Zelenskyy appears to change few minds on grim Capitol Hill as aid package for Ukraine risks collapse
"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was the first book in the series, and is known in...
First-edition ‘Harry Potter’ book sells for large sum
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity