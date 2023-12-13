13abc Marketplace
12/13: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Meteor shower tonight; cold AM, sunny PM Thurs/Fri
Good meteor shower viewing tonight, though it'll be another cold one in the low-20s. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
A few clouds are diving in from the northwest, though blue skies will continue to win out for the next couple days. That goes for nighttime as well, with the Geminid meteor shower peaking tonight -- though you’ll need to bundle up with temps in the low-20s. Highs will warm back to 50F by Friday, before clouds return for the weekend, plus a chance of scattered showers now showing up early Sunday.

