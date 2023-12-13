An investment in our water quality and our future

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the Clean Water Act and the H2Ohio Rivers Program, experts continue to sample water and compare data from previous years to see how water quality has varied with new technologies.

Those in Northwest Ohio communities can expect new research to include the detection of PFAs, or forever chemicals that do not biodegrade.

Across Northwest Ohio, samples will be taken from 26 sites across six rivers. According to the representatives from Ohio EPA for Lucas County, the Maumee River sites include:

Maumee River at the Buttonwood Recreation Area

Maumee River at Waterville at St. Rt. 64

Maumee River near Otsego at the confluence of Sugar

Maumee River at Grand Rapids at St. Rt. 578 (Bridge St.)

Phase two of the expansion includes the prevention of future PFAs, and when asked what that will look like, Anne Vogel, the Director of the Ohio EPA, stressed that there is still much work to be done by everyone across the board.

“It’s going to require investment across the board from private, public, the state, the feds,” Vogel said. “All of the above is the answer to who is going to pay for this.”

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.