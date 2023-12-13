13abc Marketplace
Councilman John Hobbs III to hold town hall to discuss high-speed pursuits

The town hall will take place on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Ternion Training and Education Center located at 5212 Hill Ave.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - District One Councilman John Hobbs III is holding a town hall meeting on Thursday to discuss high-speed traffic pursuits in Toledo.

The town hall will take place on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Ternion Training and Education Center located at 5212 Hill Ave.

According to city officials, Toledo, along with other cities across the country, have experienced numerous high-speed chases which have led to minor and/or serious injuries as well as death.

Chief Troendle with the Toledo Police Department will be joining Councilman Hobbs to discuss national, state and local policies on traffic pursuits.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

