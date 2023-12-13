13abc Marketplace
December 13th Weather Forecast

Mild Pattern, Light Rain Chance Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 40. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 45. Lots of sunshine is expected on Friday with a high near 50. Clouds are expected over the weekend. There is a chance of light rain early Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Highs will cool to the low to middle 40s Monday and Tuesday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to moderate back into the middle to upper 40s for highs later next week with a blend of sun and clouds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

December 13th Weather Forecast
