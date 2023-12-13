13abc Marketplace
Defiance Police looking vehicle that caused serious injuries in hit-and-run crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A 50-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being hit by an unknown vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to Defiance Police, the man was hit on the 1000 block of West High St., near Harding St. at 12:49 a.m.

Authorities believe the vehicle was a black SUV that headed north on Harding after the collision.

Defiance Police are turning to the public for help with the investigation, including a license plate, cake and model, video footage, and any other information that will help them make an arrest.

The public is asked to call 419-784-5050 with information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

