Defiance Police looking vehicle that caused serious injuries in hit-and-run crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A 50-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being hit by an unknown vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to Defiance Police, the man was hit on the 1000 block of West High St., near Harding St. at 12:49 a.m.

Authorities believe the vehicle was a black SUV that headed north on Harding after the collision.

Defiance Police are turning to the public for help with the investigation, including a license plate, cake and model, video footage, and any other information that will help them make an arrest.

The public is asked to call 419-784-5050 with information.

