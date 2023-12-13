Gods Caring Heart Ministry in Bellevue asking for community support

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WTVG) - A food pantry and shelter in Bellevue is looking for a new home.

After a grant proposal feel through, and the sale of the building they currently occupy, Gods Caring Heart Ministry has fallen on hard times.

Nestled along Main Street, owners Joe Oddo, and his wife, Patty, are reaching out to community members, asking for help with monetary donations so they can relocate.

“Well, we have our bible study, we help people, we pick people up off the street walking by, bring them in, feed them. So, we give them clothes to wear,” Joe Oddo said.

Oddo said he and his wife started the pantry and shelter four years ago.

“Faith bible church had a food pantry, over there on south west street, and pastor Flynn, he retired, and asked me and Patty if we would take it over,” Oddo added.

Oddo said in 2022 they gave shelter to 88 people. Including David Hamilton who recently found himself homeless.

“They’ve helped me out with every need I’ve had, with shelter and with food and clothing, they’ve been really good to me,” Hamilton said.

Michael Baughn, who has lived in Bellevue his entire life, and has been helping the Oddo’s move clothing items into storage, said he’s been frustrated with the lack of community support for the food pantry and shelter.

“I mean these people help everybody, they help everybody no matter if you’re strung out, no matter if you’re down and out, you don’t have nothing to your name, your homeless, fresh out of prison, they’ll help anybody and that’s not always well liked.

“They’ve helped all these people and then the one time they need help nobody’s there for them. So, I just wanted to reach out and give them a helping hand,” Baughn said.

If you would like to help the pantry and shelter, click this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.