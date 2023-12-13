13abc Marketplace
Kid Rock says he’s ending his Bud Light boycott

Kid Rock told rightwing host Tucker Carlson he is ending his boycott of Bud Light.
Kid Rock told rightwing host Tucker Carlson he is ending his boycott of Bud Light.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Recording artist Kid Rock said he is done boycotting Bud Light.

Kid Rock recently told rightwing host Tucker Carlson Bud Light “deserved a black eye and they got one” for its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

However, he said he’s over it.

The rapper was one of the first people to boycott the beer after it briefly partnered with Mulvaney.

In April, Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting cases of Bud Light with a machine gun and yelling profanities.

Bud Light’s Mulvaney partnership led to a significant and lasting sales slump for the brand.

Some core customers abandoned the beer, and Bud Light’s botched response alienated supporters of the LGBTQ community.

Kid Rock’s boycott may have actually ended months before his announcement. His Nashville bar was already serving Bud Light by the summer, and the musician himself was seen drinking it in August.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

