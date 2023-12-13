Local youth football team vying for national championship, seeking donations for travel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of young Toledo football players are tackling their way to the top.

The Program is a travel elite football team that is vying for a championship but they need to raise more money so all the boys can go.

11-year-old Arion Abrams and his teammates will tell anyone that hard work pays off. Abrams is the quarterback for the Vikings, who, along other teams, will play for a youth national championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

“This year I got to go down there win,” said Abrams.

The boys range in age from 6 years old to 14. The young players have been practicing every day in hopes of bringing home the trophy.

“I’ve been throwing good. I’ve been running good,” said Abrams.

13-year-old Terrion Harris is a linebacker and his dream is to play in the NFL. He made a promise to his grandmother he would be the best on the field.

“She passed away four days ago,” said Harris. “I thought it would make her proud by doing this.”

The players on The Program Elite Football Team will leave Friday, but they need to raise a few extra dollars for all the players to go.

“We are still accepting charitable donations. That’s going to help with food, beverages, lounging, transportation and hopefully an activity,” said the program director Thomas Walker.

The coaches say the kids have put in work on the field and in the classroom.

“We also run a nonprofit organization to try to teach the kids financial literacy, tutoring programs and things that helped the youth keep them off the streets,” said Walker.

These athletes are living out their football dreams which they know are possible with the help of the community.

“They mean a lot because we can’t succeed without them,” said Abrams.

If you would like to donate, click here.

