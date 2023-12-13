13abc Marketplace
Lucas Co. officials see spike in electronic theft of food stamps, SNAP benefits

Officials say if your benefits are stolen, you should report it within 90 days so it can be investigated.
By Alexis Means and WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County officials are warning residents of a spike in electronic theft of food stamps and SNAP benefits.

A resident who wished to remain anonymous explained what happened to her and how criminals targeted her food stamp card.

“Basically five random transactions popped up on my food stamp card from out-of-state locations, including Florida, and Alabama where someone I guess electronically took funds off my card,” she said.

The woman said she used her food stamps debit card at a local store and someone stole her SNAP benefits. She said $903.30 was taken.

“I was actually at the store like trying to pay for food and I was declined and I was like, ‘Something’s not right. Let me check my balance.’ Once I checked it out and saw my balance I had to call and find out. And that’s when I found out it was from out-of-state and they told me the precautions I have to take to get my money back,” she said.

Lucas County officials believe most of the fraud is happening from skimming devices. People use their food stamp cards and scammers get their card numbers and steal the information.

“If you’re going into the store and utilizing a card scanner. It’s always good measure to just shake it, because those apparatuses are just put on like a placeholder a face mask, and they will fall off really easily,” Michael Pidsosny, the community outreach liaison for Lucas County Job and Family Services said.

He is urging people to use the Connect EBT app.

“So what we are recommending all of our benefit recipients to do is to lock their cards when they’re not using it. When they’re at the register before they make the point of sale, transaction unlock the card swipe it once the payment goes through, lock the card. That will protect anybody’s benefits from being stolen,” Pidsosny said.

It is also important to immediately report the fraud. Officials say if your benefits are stolen, you should report it within 90 days so it can be investigated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

