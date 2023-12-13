Metroparks Meetup: More volunteers needed for trail patrol

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you like going for walks in the Toledo Metroparks, the parks could use your help. The Volunteer Trail Patrol is hoping to add new members in 2024.

Of the 19 Toledo Metroparks, 15 of them need volunteers to walk the trails. The sign-up process for next year begins very soon.

“We do recruitment at the beginning of the year,” Julianne Warr, the Volunteer Engagement Specialist for Metroparks Toledo said. “We have interviews, they go through background checks, CPR training, and customer service training as well. Just so we know that they’re prepared for anything they might encounter on the trails.”

The main objective for volunteers is simply to report any issues back to Metroparks Staff so that trails can be kept in top condition for guests. The schedule is very flexible: it’s totally up to you when you want to walk, and which park you want to patrol. The “yellow shirts” as the volunteers are called, are also there to ensure that visitors have a good experience.

“I like to be able to help people find their way around too because sometimes people do get a little turned around in the park,” Jerry Radwanski, a current volunteer said. “It’s great to be able to give people advice and say, ‘Well this is a great place to go and while you’re there take a look at this’ because there’s a lot of cool stuff that people would overlook if you didn’t point it out to them.”

Radwanski and his typical patrol partner Carl Kaster have a combined 10 years of experience patrolling the Toledo Metroparks, and they say there are personal benefits too.

“We walk between three-and-a-half and four miles whenever we’re out, so that gives us good exercise. And, we meet the nicest people,” Kaster said.

“This just gives me an opportunity to spend time in one of my most favorite places on this planet, and that is Oak Openings,” Radwanski said. “I spend a lot of time in Oak Openings, although I do patrol at the other Metroparks too.”

There will 2 in-person volunteer informational sessions coming up in January. The first will be on Jan. 17, and the second on Jan. 24; both go from 6-7 p.m. at the Manor House in Wildwood. You can also sign-up here: https://metroparkstoledo.com/volunteer

