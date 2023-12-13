Ohio Senate passes bill banning transgender student athletes, gender-affirming care for minors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio legislature is closer to sending a bill to the governor’s desk that would ban minors from receiving gender-affirming care and prevent transgender student athletes from playing on women’s sports teams.

House Bill 68 passed the Senate Wednesday afternoon in a 24-8 vote. Senators made some changes to the bill that Republicans said were aimed at compromising with opponents. The House still needs to concur with the revisions before the bill heads to Governor Mike DeWine.

The Senate left major components of the bill in tact. Senators added a grandfather clause for people currently receiving treatment. The Senate also eliminated the six-month delay for the bill to go into effect, meaning the new laws would become effective 90 days after it gets the governor’s signature.

“What we have before us today is, I believe, is a good-faith effort to find some common ground and good public policy,” said Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson).

It’s not guaranteed that the bill will get the governor’s signature. DeWine has previously said he didn’t think a transgender athlete ban was necessary.

The bill passed out of the same committee Wednesday that heard around eight hours of testimony from opponents last week. Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson, a Toledo Democrat who voted against the bill, told opponents to not give up.

“Our young people have so many different types of trials and trauma that they have to deal with, and unfortunately, this legislature is going to add an additional trauma to that, and for that I apologize,” Hicks-Hudson told opponents in the committee room. “But understand that the battle is not over as long as you have the right to vote and you exercise your right to vote.”

House Bill 68 | 135th General Assembly | Ohio Legislature

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.