One killed, one injured after pickup truck crashes into hospital in Fostoria

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed and another was injured Tuesday after a pickup truck crashed into a hospital in Fostoria.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials, the driver was flown to Toledo following the crash. The passenger, however, was declared dead on the scene. The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the OSHP say the crash caused minimal damage to the hospital.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

