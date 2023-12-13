13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

One person injured in shooting on Beecham Street

Police presence on Beecham Street
Police presence on Beecham Street(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Toledo Police Department say one person was shot Wednesday afternoon on Beecham Street.

According to officials on the scene, one person was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At this time there is no information regarding a potential suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana law
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Driver ejected from car, dies following crash on Summit Street after police chase

Latest News

The suspect was already in custody on a Felonious Assault charge in connection with the shooting.
TPD: September shooting victim dies, suspect now facing murder charge
The founder of Dad's Place Church, Pastor Chris Avell, says he plans to keep the doors open...
Bryan church charged with zoning violations for housing homeless
The Volunteer Trail Patrol is now accepting applications for new volunteers for 2024.
Metroparks Meetup: More volunteers needed for trail patrol
Gods caring heart in Bellevue
Gods Caring Heart Ministry in Bellevue asking for community support