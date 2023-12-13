One person injured in shooting on Beecham Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Toledo Police Department say one person was shot Wednesday afternoon on Beecham Street.

According to officials on the scene, one person was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At this time there is no information regarding a potential suspect.

