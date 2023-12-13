Ozempic shortage impacting local patients with diabetes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some diabetes patients are having a very difficult time getting their weekly, sometimes life-saving, shot. The shortage of Ozempic, and other semaglutide injections, is a problem impacting people nationwide and right here in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Promedica Clinical Pharmacist, Chuck Riepenhoff, says his patients are calling him multiple times a week telling him they cannot get it.

He says it is because ozempic, and other semaglutide drugs, are in high demand right now, and have been for at least the last year.

Ali Omair, who has Type 2 Diabetes after a kidney transplant says he has been waiting three weeks for his new prescription. He says the unknown with this situation scares him because he needs this medicine to live.

“I’d like to spend more time with my daughter, with my wife, my friends, and my family,” said Omair. “The thought of losing the kidney and going back to dialysis is pretty scary.”

The spike in demand is not because of an increase in Type 2 Diabetes patients, though. It is because more and more people want it for the weight loss benefits.

“It just took everybody by surprise in terms of the demand that there would be for that and just how many people were willing and interested to take this weekly injection for weight loss,” said Riepenhoff. “Couple that with the media attention that it has gotten and the social media attention that it has gotten and it has definitely created a tough spot for people with diabetes.”

He says Ozempic may be hard to find right now, but Riepenhoff encourages people with diabetes to reach out to several pharmacies before giving up.

“Prescriptions can be transferred if needed. Even get you on a different medication even if it’s for the next month or on a temporary basis until we can get access back to this medication that you’ve been used to,” Riepenhoff said.

When it comes to the weight loss side effects of the drug, Riepenhoff warns the extreme results we are seeing may not be what they seem. He explains that many of the before and after pictures we see from trials and on social media are from the weekly shot of Ozempic paired with healthy eating and daily exercise. If the shot is taken by itself, results will most likely be much more modest.

