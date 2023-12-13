Pickett Academy to hold town hall to discuss the school’s benefit to the community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pickett Academy is hosting a town hall on Thursday to discuss how the school can benefit the ONYX neighborhood.

The meeting will take place on Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m. at Pickett Academy located at 1144 Blum St.

According to Toledo Public Schools, the issues being discussed at the meeting include:

Reflecting on the needs and assets of the community

Informing people about the priorities of the school as a community hub

Inviting people to contribute to the solutions

TPS says refreshments will be provided at the meeting.

