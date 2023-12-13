Pickett Academy to hold town hall to discuss the school’s benefit to the community
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pickett Academy is hosting a town hall on Thursday to discuss how the school can benefit the ONYX neighborhood.
The meeting will take place on Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m. at Pickett Academy located at 1144 Blum St.
According to Toledo Public Schools, the issues being discussed at the meeting include:
- Reflecting on the needs and assets of the community
- Informing people about the priorities of the school as a community hub
- Inviting people to contribute to the solutions
TPS says refreshments will be provided at the meeting.
