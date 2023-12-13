13abc Marketplace
Progress made at new Wayman Palmer YMCA

Officials say the project is pushing $29 million.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Progress is being made on the construction of the new Wayman Palmer YMCA. Ground was broken in September at the new spot in Toledo’s Central City, just off Bancroft and Monroe.

Officials say the project is pushing $29 million. To make it happen, the city is using a combination of federal recovery dollars, new market tax credits and federal grant money.

The new YMCA is expected to be up and running by 2025.

