Report: Layoffs to continue at Toledo Propulsion Systems

Workers on one line of GM Toledo Propulsion Systems are idled because of the ongoing strike at...
Workers on one line of GM Toledo Propulsion Systems are idled because of the ongoing strike at a plant in Missouri.(Tony Geftos)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Layoffs are expected to continue to the General Motors Toledo Propulsion Systems plant as the company is delaying the launch of electric vehicle drive production, according to reports.

Our media partner the Blade reported Wednesday the delay will affect about 75 temporary employees that were laid off in April when the plant’s 6-speed transmission production line shutdown to make way for the electric vehicle drive. Plant employees learned about the delay Wednesday, the Blade reports.

Plans to build the electric vehicle production line are moving forward with GM contractors along with some hourly employees who are preparing for the launch of the electric drive line. UAW Local 14 President Tony Totty told the Blade the EV drive production launch is now slated for the fourth quarter of 2024, and was originally expected in the first quarter of 2024.

GM said in October the company was delaying the launch of its electric vehicle pickup trucks due to demand. That move caused the delay for Toledo Propulsion Systems to launch the EV drive production line, the Blade reports. The Toledo plant was slated to be GM’s first plant to produce EV drives in the country.

