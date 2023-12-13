13abc Marketplace
Results of Lucas Co. Community Health Assessment released Tuesday

While some progress was made, officials say there is still work to be done.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Results of the Lucas County Community Health Assessment were released Tuesday and while some progress was made, officials say there is still work to be done.

The report is done every three years. Surveys showed the COVID-19 pandemic changed lifestyles, affecting overall health.

About 43% of residents in Lucas County are considered obese. That number is up from 38% in the 2020 assessment.

While mental health seems to be a growing problem for the youth in the county, other positive steps are being made.

“And then in the youth space, we’ve actually seen some improvements in terms of substance use behaviors, which is great news. There’s still work to be done, but moving in the right direction,” Beth Deakins with the YMCA of Greater Toledo said.

Findings from the assessment will be used to create a county-wide health plan. It will also bring in state funding toward healthy iniatives in the county.

