Sandusky man struck, killed while crossing US 250 in Erie Co.

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing US 250 in Erie Co. on Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on Dec. 12 around 8:42 p.m. on US Route 250 near State Route 2 in Perkins Township.

According to OSHP, Roger Fox, 79, of Sandusky was walking eastbound across US 250, outside of the marked crosswalk, just south of SR 2. At the same time, a 20-year-old man was driving northbound on US 250 in the left lane.

Officials say while crossing the road, Fox tripped on the partitions on the centerline of US 250 and fell into the northbound lane. Fox was unable to get out of the road in time and was struck by the 20-year-old’s vehicle.

Fox died following the crash.

According to OSHP, alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the accident.

The crash is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.