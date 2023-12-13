13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Sandusky man struck, killed while crossing US 250 in Erie Co.

The accident happened on Dec. 12 around 8:42 p.m. on US Route 250 near State Route 2 in...
The accident happened on Dec. 12 around 8:42 p.m. on US Route 250 near State Route 2 in Perkins Township.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing US 250 in Erie Co. on Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on Dec. 12 around 8:42 p.m. on US Route 250 near State Route 2 in Perkins Township.

According to OSHP, Roger Fox, 79, of Sandusky was walking eastbound across US 250, outside of the marked crosswalk, just south of SR 2. At the same time, a 20-year-old man was driving northbound on US 250 in the left lane.

Officials say while crossing the road, Fox tripped on the partitions on the centerline of US 250 and fell into the northbound lane. Fox was unable to get out of the road in time and was struck by the 20-year-old’s vehicle.

Fox died following the crash.

According to OSHP, alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the accident.

The crash is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana law
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Driver ejected from car, dies following crash on Summit Street after police chase

Latest News

Hit and Run (gfx)
Defiance Police looking vehicle that caused serious injuries in hit-and-run crash
Workers on one line of GM Toledo Propulsion Systems are idled because of the ongoing strike at...
Report: Layoffs to continue at Toledo Propulsion Systems
Meteorologist Ross Ellet in the First Warning Weather center
Long Range Weather Outlook…Warm For Now, But Tracking Changes
Long Range Weather Outlook…Warm For Now, But Tracking Changes
Long Range Weather Outlook…Warm For Now, But Tracking Changes