13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Stranger charged with break-in, murder in slaying of Detroit synagogue leader

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn’t known.(David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Authorities filed a murder charge Wednesday in the October slaying of a Detroit synagogue leader, alleging that she was killed by a stranger who broke into her home.

There was not a “shred of evidence” that Samantha Woll was killed as a result of antisemitism or any hate crime, prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

A 28-year-old Detroit man was charged with murder and two other crimes. The Associated Press is not naming the suspect because it’s unclear if he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. The Wayne County public defenders office did not immediately respond to whether it is representing the suspect and had comment on his case.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found dead outside her home, east of downtown Detroit, on Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe she was attacked inside the residence.

“There are no facts to suggest this defendant knew Ms. Woll,” Worthy said.

Police said a person of interest was in custody over the weekend. A different person who was in custody was released in November.

“This was an extraordinarily sad and tragic case,” Worthy said. He added, “This takes time. We never want to rush to judgment.”

Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana law
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Driver ejected from car, dies following crash on Summit Street after police chase

Latest News

The H2Ohio Rivers program expansion includes the detection of PFAs, or "forever chemicals", in...
An investment in our water quality and our future
H2Ohio Expansion: what Northwest Ohio can expect
The EV drive production launch is now slated for the fourth quarter of 2024, and was...
Layoffs to continue at Toledo Propulsion Systems, EV drive production pushed back
Officials were not able to disclose any information related to the nature of the investigation...
Toledo firefighter resigns amid internal investigation