Why preparing your health before holiday gatherings is important

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With Christmas less than two weeks away, preparation is underway for the holiday get-togethers. Health professionals are urging those planning to gather to get or update their vaccines.

Those that 13 Action News spoke with say it’s never too late to get your vaccine.

“The vaccines are number one by far and away. We know that people are going to get together, we know it’s going to be in close contact, we know it’s going to be in a situation where transmission is highly likely or possible, so prevention through immunity is the most effective way to do that,” Dr. Brian Kaminski, the vice president of medical affairs for ProMedica metro hospitals said.

As preparation begins for the busy holiday season, it’s important to also prepare your health. Experts say the best way to do that is to get a vaccine.

“Here’s what the vaccines do, fundamentally. They reduce your risk of getting severely ill from COVID, the flu, or RSV. And by severely ill, we mean landing in the hospital or needing a ventilator. That’s the outcome that all of us want to try to avoid. Getting the vaccine is the single best way to reduce your chances of getting severely ill from all three of those viruses,” Nirav D. Shah, principal deputy director of U.S. CDC said.

Experts say this not only keeps you safe, but your loved ones, too.

“Even if you’re not somebody who is at risk for severe disease, eventually if you connect the dots, you can connect the dot to somebody who is. Whether it be a grandparent or somebody who has a new infant in the family, you usually don’t have to go through too many steps to find those connections,” Dr. Kaminski said.

Both say right now is the perfect time to get the vaccine as your immunity will be built up just in time for the celebrations.

“The vaccines start working, they start doing their job immediately after you get them, but it takes them a little while to build up maximum effectiveness and that takes about two weeks. All the more reason why making getting your vaccines a priority right now. Puts you in really good stead for the latter half of this month,” Shah said.

Dr. Kaminski told 13 Action News in most cases, vaccines are fully covered by insurance. He also says that local pharmacies or appointments with your primary care physician are the best ways to get the shot.

