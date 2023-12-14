12/14: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

It was quite the meteoric sight for those who stayed up late last night (or early this morning), as clear skies led to great meteor viewing and lows in the low-20s. Today will prove another sunny afternoon, though Friday will see clouds slowly work back in from the west with highs in the low to mid-50s. Saturday will prove mostly cloudy, with scattered showers moving in by Sunday morning. Some of those could linger into Monday and briefly switch to wet snowflakes as the temperature drops and wind picks up, though accumulations are slim to none at this point.

