13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12/14: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

50s Friday; weekend scattered showers
A mild Friday in the works, followed by clouds returning with scattered showers this weekend. Dan Smith ha the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was quite the meteoric sight for those who stayed up late last night (or early this morning), as clear skies led to great meteor viewing and lows in the low-20s. Today will prove another sunny afternoon, though Friday will see clouds slowly work back in from the west with highs in the low to mid-50s. Saturday will prove mostly cloudy, with scattered showers moving in by Sunday morning. Some of those could linger into Monday and briefly switch to wet snowflakes as the temperature drops and wind picks up, though accumulations are slim to none at this point.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Driver ejected from car, dies following crash on Summit Street after police chase
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana law

Latest News

A mild Friday in the works, followed by clouds returning with scattered showers this weekend....
12/14: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
12/14: Derek’s Thursday Forecast
12/14: Derek’s Thursday Forecast
12/14: Derek’s Thursday Forecast
12/14: Derek's Thursday Forecast
12/13/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/13/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast