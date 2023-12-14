12/14: Derek’s Thursday Forecast

TODAY: Sunny skies and mild with highs in the upper 40s. TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold with lows around 30. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the low 50s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs again in the low 50s. EXTENDED: Cloudy Sunday with a few showers, highs in the upper 40s. Some rain may continue into Sunday night and Monday, and a little snow could also mix in on Monday afternoon and evening. It’ll also be breezy on Monday with highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny and chilly Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs near 40.

