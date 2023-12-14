13 Action News Big Story: Domestic Violence and Gun Laws

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In Ohio, there is no law that prohibits a defendant convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense from possessing a firearm or ammunition, unless a court issues a Domestic Violence Protection Order against the defendant.

LINKS MENTIONED:

Michigan Domestic Violence Help, Programs and Statistics

ACTION OHIO Coalition for Battered Women

Lucas County Victim/Witness Assistance

YWCA of Northwest Ohio

