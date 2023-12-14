13abc Marketplace
3 injured in crash on Alexis Rd.

3 injured in crash on Alexis Rd.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash at Alexis and Telegraph Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a black car sped through a red light at the intersection, striking a car pulling out of a private driveway.

All three are in serious condition.

Officers said the driver of black car will be cited for speed, running red light and causing the accident.

Alexis was closed at Telegraph while the crash was being cleaned up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

