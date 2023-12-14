13abc Marketplace
Become an Eclipse Ambassador with Imagination Station

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is offering an opportunity for individuals to help educate their communities by become Eclipse Ambassadors.

Eclipse Ambassadors will be trained in eclipse science, basic astronomy and eclipse viewing safety before hosting programs in their communities, which Imagination Station will provide materials and educational assets for.

Imagination Station is currently recruiting individuals from organizations throughout Lucas, Wood and Hancock counties to help educate and get communities excited for the April 2024 eclipse.

Applications opened on Dec. 13 and will close on Jan. 7. To apply to become an Eclipse Ambassador, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

