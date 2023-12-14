‘BG SONG’ trying to build a stronger Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Building stronger neighborhoods is the goal of a new organization in Bowling Green. Still in the early planning stages, the group is already trying to lay down a strong foundation.

Rose Drain, the president of a new non-profit called Bowling Green Save Our Neighborhoods, or ‘BG SONG’ has a vision for the city.

“Revitalize Bowling Green, make it be a charming and appealing city as it used to be. To make it a good place to live for both people who rent their spaces and people who own their homes,” Drain said.

Drain said she was moved to form the group after Bowling Green city council tried but failed to pass a new zoning code allowing commercial businesses into neighborhoods that surround the downtown area.

“Little by little, right now we are advocating for city council to pass the exterior maintenance code, and a few other pieces of legislation that will deal with the quality of neighborhoods,” Drain said.

Drain and her organization are also pushing for city residents to report concerns with zoning code violations.

“Keeping an eye too on enforcement, because a place can have the best code ever written but if it’s not actively enforced, then the work doesn’t get done,” Drain added.

The Save Our Neighborhoods Group is growing, they have 32 active members, and looking for more.

“We feel Bowling Green really will benefit by having desirable housing and safe housing and that’s what strong neighborhoods are built around,” Emily Dunipace, a board member said.

Dunipace added that the group’s efforts to push for affordable housing is a focus.

“You know we can use what’s here, and make it better, and continue to add. We feel like that would make Bowling Green the best place ever,” Dunipace said.

Drain said the neighborhood group also plans to discuss the potential for collaboration with other area non-profit organizations and businesses, including rental property companies.

“You know I have a dream, for the organization, and that’s that we can buy properties, and sort of in the way that some Habitat for Humanity projects do. Buy properties and make them available at an affordable cost to middle or lower-income folks,” Drain said.

The group meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship room of Trinity Methodist Church in Bowling Green. The public is welcome to attend.

