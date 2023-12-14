Check washing scammer steals $9,000 from person donating to charity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three different people filed police reports with Sylvania Township police in December related to forgery after checks they mailed were cashed for thousands of dollars more than what they wrote.

Police records show one person mailed a $25 check to Toledo Northwest Ohio Food Bank by dropping it off at the blue boxes outside of the Bancroft and Sylvania Holland post office on Sept. 1.

Two months after the victim dropped it off at a blue box by the post office on Bancroft and Sylvania Holland, someone deposited money from the victim’s account, but it wasn’t the Food Bank, and the amount wasn’t $25. Police say a person named Cynthia Jones cashed the check for $9,000.

“Those are the two things that they always want,” said Lane Montz, the president and CEO of the Better Bureau of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. “First, your money, second, your personal information, and they can get both with check washing.”

Montz said that check washing is where scammers erase the names, dates, and amounts on checks using chemicals, rewriting the fields to cash the check themselves.

All three victims reported using the blue boxes outside of post offices to mail their checks.

Montz says that going inside and handing the postal worker your check is the safest option, but if you have to use a blue box, drop it off before the scheduled pick-up time labeled on the box. This way, the check will get picked up during the day instead of sitting in the box overnight, where Montz says thieves have more opportunities to steal.

In addition to being wary of how you drop off your check, Montz says you should keep monitoring your bank account in the days after you mail it out.

“Watch your bank accounts,” Montz said. “The days when you can just wait for your statement to come in the mail 28 days later… those days are gone.”

He recommends setting up an online account or positive pay system with your bank.

“A positive pay system is you will get electronically notified of every bank transaction in the morning and then you have to affirmatively approve that. And with that comes a PDF of the check,” Montz said.

On the service side, postal services are making updates to prevent check washing.

According to USPS, the organization is shifting to using electronic keys to thwart people hoping to steal them from postal workers.

