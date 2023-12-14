13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Coney Island permanently closing at end of year

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island and Sunlite Pool are set to close at the end of the year.(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coney Island and Sunlite Pool will close at the end of the year.

Coney Island announced Thursday that they will permanently cease operations on Dec. 31 following the conclusion of Coney Island’s Nights of Lights holiday event.

Coney Island has been around since 1886 with Sunlite Pool being added in 1925.

Coney Island said they are being sold to Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO).

Taking the place of the historic Tri-State attraction will be a $118 million “one-of-a-kind entertainment campus,” the new owning groups said in a press release.

[Coney Island Memories: Share your photos and videos with us]

While MEMI and CSO said more information will come later, they said the forthcoming music and entertainment venue will put Cincinnati among the ranks with other top cities to attract big-name performers.

The venue’s design includes a state-of-the-art sound system, adaptable seating and a standing area, according to the press release.

Martin and MEMI CEO Mike Smith said the venue’s preliminary design is in progress and some decisions are not finalized.

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Music & Event Management, Inc. announced Thursday they...
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Music & Event Management, Inc. announced Thursday they have purchased the Coney Island site with plans to build a "first-of-its-kind" venue for music and entertainment.(CSO/MEMI)
The venue’s design includes a state-of-the-art sound system, adaptable seating and a standing...
The venue’s design includes a state-of-the-art sound system, adaptable seating and a standing area, according to the press release.(CSO/MEMI)
CSO and MEMI said the forthcoming music and entertainment venue will put Cincinnati among the...
CSO and MEMI said the forthcoming music and entertainment venue will put Cincinnati among the ranks with other top cities to attract big-name performers.(CSO/MEMI)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
DeWine announces new $150 million Welcome Home Ohio program
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law

Latest News

Generic graphic.
88-year-old killed in Allen County crash Friday
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One injured in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
On Dec. 11, Cage Roby, 25, was indicted on 12 felony charges.
Former Fremont police officer indicted on alleged sex crimes involving a minor pleads not guilty
A bill was introduced this week that would require state and local fire officials to accept an...
New bill introduced to help food truck owners
Charlie has spent most of his life hoping to find his “furever” home, and he’s waiting for you...
Dog waits 3 years to be adopted from Northeast Ohio shelter