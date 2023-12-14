Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coney Island and Sunlite Pool will close at the end of the year.
Coney Island announced Thursday that they will permanently cease operations on Dec. 31 following the conclusion of Coney Island’s Nights of Lights holiday event.
Coney Island has been around since 1886 with Sunlite Pool being added in 1925.
Coney Island said they are being sold to Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO).
Taking the place of the historic Tri-State attraction will be a $118 million “one-of-a-kind entertainment campus,” the new owning groups said in a press release.
While MEMI and CSO said more information will come later, they said the forthcoming music and entertainment venue will put Cincinnati among the ranks with other top cities to attract big-name performers.
The venue’s design includes a state-of-the-art sound system, adaptable seating and a standing area, according to the press release.
Martin and MEMI CEO Mike Smith said the venue’s preliminary design is in progress and some decisions are not finalized.
