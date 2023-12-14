DeWine announces millions in grants to protect Ohio families from lead

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that millions of dollars in grants will be used to protect Ohio families from toxic lead exposure.

According to DeWine’s office, the Lead Safe Ohio program will allocate $84 million to support lead mitigation and prevention projects in residential properties, childcare facilities and congregate care facilities in 72 Ohio counties.

“Behind every instance of lead exposure is a person and a future put at risk,” said Governor DeWine. “This funding signifies a decisive step in our mission to protect our most vulnerable citizens and create a healthier and safer Ohio for generations to come.”

The $84,321,999 in funds will be allocated as follows:

$50.3 million for owner-occupied homes

$17.3 million for rental properties

$6.5 million for childcare facilities

$1.5 million for congregate care shelters

“We want to create a safe environment for all children in Ohio, and lead poisoning can have lasting effects on the ability for our young people to learn, grow and thrive,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “By removing this health hazard from our communities, we’re helping ensure the future leaders of our state have the tools to live up to their fullest potential.”

DeWine’s office says the funds will be used toward projects such as waterline replacement, window and door replacement, siding enclosure, soffit enclosure, porch component repair and lead cleaning efforts.

According to DeWine’s office, lead poisoning is most commonly caused by lead-based paint, which produces chips and dust when deteriorating. While lead poisoning can affect individuals of all ages, children are at the greatest risk.

Long-term exposure to lead can impact physical and mental health and the ability to learn and earn an income.

For more information on the Lead Safe Ohio program, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

