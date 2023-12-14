Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday Michigan families will be receiving Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024.

Working Families Tax Credit checks are expected to be sent out to more than 700,000 Michigan households, giving an average of $550 per Michigander. The checks are part of the $1 billion in tax cuts Whitmer signed into law earlier in the year.

“By quintupling the Working Families Tax Credit, we’re putting an average of $550 back in the pockets of 700,000 Michigan families ahead of schedule,” said Governor Whitmer. “This directly benefits half the children in Michigan, and moms and dads can use this extra money at tax time to pay the bills, put food on the table, and buy school supplies. Across the United States, inflation is decreasing, and take-home pay is increasing, proving that our work in Michigan and President Biden’s efforts in Washington are moving us in the right direction. We still have more work to do, and today’s announcement will help get you some relief sooner than expected. Let’s keep rolling up our sleeves, lowering costs, and growing our economy.”

Beginning Feb. 13, 2024, the Whitmer Administration will mail checks to Michigan families who qualify for the Working Families Tax Credit as part of their 2022 tax return. The checks will be the difference between the 6% tax credit Michiganders received on their tax return and the 30% owed under the new law. Based on data from last year’s returns, Michiganders should expect to receive an additional $550 on average.

Eligible Michiganders do not need to submit any additional paperwork to receive the tax credit. However, if an individual has moved frequently or recently and has concerns about their address accuracy, Michiganders can manually update it online.

The Department of Treasury will automatically process checks for Michiganders who submitted their 2022 tax return and confirmed eligibility for the additional state credit. Checks will be mailed on a rolling basis as soon as they are printed. Printing and distributing all payments is estimated to take five to six weeks.

The Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit for Working Families (Michigan EITC) is a tax benefit for working individuals with income below a certain level. The Michigan EITC provides a tax credit up to $2,080 for tax year 2022 and $2,229 for tax year 2023. The eligible credit amount depends on several factors—including income, filing status, number of “qualifying children” and disability status. See who qualifies for the Michigan EITC by visiting the IRS’s website.

