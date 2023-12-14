Greater Toledo Home Giveaway to benefit ProMedica’s Child Life Team

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Greater Toledo Home Giveaway is underway. It’s your chance to give back to the community and you could win a brand new $650,000 house.

Right now, the foundation of the house is coming along and the River Tree subdivision is beginning to take shape across from Timberstone Junior High in Sylvania Township. 13abc is partnering with; Mavillino Custom Homes, Savage and Associates, the Appliance Center, Carter Lumber and Promedica to raffle off the brand-new ranch.

Some of the funding for the Greater Toledo Home Giveaway will go to ProMedica’s Child Life Team, which includes in-room visits that bring music to the bedside of children in the hospital.

“I have a little cart that I take around with me and it has all my instruments on it. So, I can bring my guitar into the room. If they want to play piano, I can bring the piano into the room,” explained Taylor Wilson, a Music Therapist. “Music is really great for stabilizing your vital signs. So, if people, you know, are having a high heart rate, it can kind of stabilize that, bring that into a safe zone. It can help stabilize your oxygen saturation, so encourage that deep breathing, which helps keep your oxygen where it should be. It also can provide a distraction from pain, meaning, if your brain isn’t thinking about pain, you feel less pain.”

Tickets are $100 each, with a maximum of 10,000 tickets sold. Find all the details at the link here.

