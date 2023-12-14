Holiday shopping is adding up to a good season for some local small businesses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With less than two weeks until Christmas, some people are no doubt focused on shopping. So how are sales adding up for small business owners?

Northwest Ohio is full of towns and cities whose streets are lined with locally-owned shops. Many people make an effort to keep their money at home. And a lot of store owners go above and beyond to help keep it that way.

Downtown Perrysburg is one of the places around the region where you can focus on shopping locally. Sheffield Road has been part of the Perrysburg landscape for more than 15 years and the holidays are a big part of the small business.

“Everything is always focused on the fourth quarter,” Kelly Nadaud, the owner said.

The store is full of specialty gifts.

“We try to buy a variety. We have classic items you can’t get anywhere else around here. That is what we focus on,” Nadaud said.

Kelly says the holiday season got off to a bit of a slow start this year, but it has since picked up. She adds that some people have made changes to the way they shop.

“They’re being particular in what they want. They want classic and they are not over-buying. They are also buying things that can be used year-round,” Nadaud said.

Customer service is what puts a bow on the experience for many Sheffield Road customers.

“We have people who leave their presents under the tree until well after Christmas and don’t open them because it makes the tree look great! When it comes to customer service we go above and beyond,” Nadaud said.

Customer service is also the focus at Kids Klothesline. Teresa Meredith has worked at the store for decades.

“I think people are just starting to shop. I don’t know many who are done yet. They may have held off a bit, but they are coming in and supporting us and we appreciate our loyal customers,” Meredith said.

The children’s boutique has been in business for more than 30 years.

“There’s always something new and different coming in. It’s not all at once and then we are done for the season. There is almost always something new to keep it fresh,” Meredith said.

And variety is key.

“The owner has been careful to buy different choices at different price points so there’s something for everyone. We also wrap and ship,” Meredith said.

Sheffield Road and Kids Klothesline have customers around the country because of social media and online shopping. So money from outside the region is also supporting our local merchants. Both stores expect to be busy between now and Christmas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.