I-TEAM: City of Toledo offers several incentives to land EV battery parts plant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo pushed hard to get its first electric vehicle battery facility into the city.

The 13 Action News I-TEAM takes you inside the city’s pitch to bring that electric vehicle battery parts plant to Toledo. The city was offering several incentive packages before supplier Mobis finally said yes.

The city is celebrating a victory of these nearly 200 jobs, but it took some strong incentives to make it happen.

The old Northtowne Mall will now become part of the future of driving with electric vehicles. Specifically, Mobis will be making electric vehicle battery plates there. With that, there will be 185 jobs and a payroll that will eventually get to about $9.5 million.

The City of Toledo’s economic development team has been working on this deal for years.

The first incentive offer came in 2022 from the city for what was then called “Project Winnie.” The city offered a Toledo Expansion Incentive which is a performance based grant to a company committing to jobs and payroll.

This one was 30% of the new municipal income for seven years. That became a grant of about $524,000.

An April letter shows the city upped the ante, making the incentive span 10 years, turning it into a grant of about $791,000. The April letter shows the reason for this was because the city was worried about losing the deal.

“The city also recently learned the Toledo Trade Center site is not the most competitive option for the company for several reason including higher tenant improvement and lease rate expenses,” said Economic Development Director Brandon Sehlhorst in the letter.

The city is also offering a property tax exemption that will last 15 years.

All of that appears to have worked. Mobis wants to move into the spec building and production will begin on the casings for these batteries going into Wranglers, Gladiators and Pacificas next year.

