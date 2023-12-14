13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: High levels of carbon monoxide, black mold inside Toledo rental

A Toledo woman says she’s suspected something was wrong with her furnace for years. Now, H-VAC professionals are proving her right.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman says she’s suspected something was wrong with her furnace for years. Now, H-VAC professionals are proving her right.

“You can’t breathe when it’s on. It’s choking you. It’s, something is going on with it. I didn’t know what,” Latrice Reese said of the furnace inside her rental on Brown Avenue. “Your eyes will start burning first. You’ll get coughing, and then after a while, you can’t take it. You have to hurry up and shut it off anyway, open up all the windows, and let out whatever you just let in.”

Reese showed 13 Action News an invoice from Fry Heating and Cooling to her landlord, stating they found mold inside the furnace and ductwork and that it could be hazardous to her health. A second invoice shows high levels of carbon monoxide coming from the furnace.

”It’s a health issue, and I just need to get out of here as soon as possible, and I need help doing that,” Reese said.

She says her landlord hasn’t been responding to her calls.

“The last I heard from him was about four or five days ago,” Reese said on Tuesday. “And he came back and removed the furnace, and I haven’t seen or heard from him since.”

Reese claims he told her to find somewhere else to live, but that’s easier said than done.

“You have to get out and search and look. You have to spend time, and money and gas,” Reese said. “You have to have money. You can’t just up and move. Nobody can just up and move.”

With nowhere else to turn, she came to the I-TEAM for help.

Reese’s landlord, Thomas Kelly, responded to 13 Action News’ request for comment, saying Reese hasn’t heard from him because he’s been waiting to hear back from the H-VAC company about his next steps.

Now, he says, he’s testing for black mold. If the tests show there is black mold in the house, he says he’ll put Reese up in a hotel until he fixes the problem.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Driver ejected from car, dies following crash on Summit Street after police chase
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana law

Latest News

12/13/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/13/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Students at Woodward High School are working with the S.T.A.R.S foundation, collecting clothes...
Woodward students, S.T.A.R.S collecting donations for homeless forced to move
Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
Owens Community College is working to expand the trade field by encouraging young women to...
Owens Community College starts new Jill of All Trades program